Cuban Parliament President Meets Belarus Premier





Havana, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo held talks on Tuesday with visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.



Lazo stressed the potential for bilateral cooperation in areas like healthcare, biotechnology, transportation and the food industry. He also ratified the Cuba-Belarus inter-parliamentary relations on the basis of the excellent and historic bonds of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect.”



Previously, Parliament vice-president Ana Maria Mari Machado also met with the visitor and said that his is an important visit to reaffirm the Cuba-Belarus alliance in the political, commercial and parliamentary arenas.



The current 10th legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power prioritizes relations with Belarus, said Mari Machado. The official also conveyed the gratefulness of the people of Cuba for the support given by Minsk to the struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, and for the withdrawal of the island from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Golovchenko on his part thanked for the hospitality and warm welcome he received here and added that the friendly and good relations between Cuba and Belarus have prevailed in time thanks to the rules of respect and sovereignty, while the two nations intend to deepen relations to the benefit of the two peoples.

The Belarusian Premier arrived in Cuba on Tuesday on an official visit till July 17th.