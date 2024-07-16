Cuban president attends debates of the Economic Affairs Commission





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) For the second time Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, is attending the debates of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP).



The progress of the bankarization process will focus the attention of his deputies in one of the rooms of the Havana Convention Center, where from tomorrow until Saturday the 3rd ordinary period of sessions of the supreme body of the State in its 10th Legislature will be held.



Cuban president will be joined by Ulises Guilarte, member of the Political Bureau and secretary general of the Cuban Workers' Federation; Jorge Luis Broche, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, and Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister.



Juana Lilia Delgado, minister president of the Central Bank of Cuba, will brief the deputies of the Committee on Economic Affairs on the process of bankarization, and shortly after Vladimir Regueiro, head of Finance and Prices, will give a presentation on the proposed policy for updating the Cuban tax system.



At the Havana Convention Center, the permanent working commissions of the Parliament continue meeting to analyze pressing issues of the population and the country, as a preview to their 3rd ordinary session corresponding to the 10th Legislature.