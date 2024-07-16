Cuba's agri-food sector faces challenges to cover popular needs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) The Agro-Food Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) held its debates at the Convention Center in Havana today to analyze the shortcomings, challenges and possible solutions to cover the demands of the population in terms of food.



According to Ramon Aguilar Betancourt, president of this parliamentary structure, 491 entities linked to food production and directly involved in the production and distribution of bread for the regulated family basket were visited.



Likewise, in exchanges with more than 10,500 people, the members of the commission dealt with the implementation of the Fishing Law and its adequate compliance, which is why more than 12,700 fishermen and 542 agents of the National Revolutionary Police were involved to ensure the correct application of this legal regulation, he pointed out.



Aguilar Betancourt pointed out that the link with the coastal municipalities has been maintained in order to exploit to the maximum the potential to develop the aquaculture activity and thus enforce Resolution 16/2024, which covers the granting of fishing licenses.



He mentioned that, despite this initiative, there is still insufficient contracting of non-state commercial fishermen with companies in this field or others that could sell the products obtained.

The catches declared in 2023 mark the figure of more than 1,029 tons (t) and up to April this year exceed 214 t, however, the fishing entities have only bought about 104 t, he added.



These numbers show that the work of the local administrations along with the business system is insufficient to turn it into a competitive market with a diversity of offers for the population, Aguilar Betancourt continued.



Regarding the aquaculture activity, he emphasized that it has had a boost in the last stage of the Commission's work, which is evident in the recovery of the infrastructure for the creation of fry and areas for breeding and fattening.



Around 308 million fry were sown in 2023 and to date this year the sowing is 4% overcomplete, data that places it as the largest in the last decade, he pointed out.



He insisted on foreign investment, where training is still needed to correct errors such as delays in negotiations.



According to Aguilar Betancourt, at the close of 2023 there were 15 companies that concluded the period with losses and with accounts receivable and payable, which affects their sustainability and has repercussions on the economic remuneration of the personnel working in them and on people's food.



Jorge Luis Fajardo Casas, secretary general of the National Union of Food Industry Workers, with more than 40,000 members, stressed the need to improve the working conditions of the skilled labor force, which results in greater efforts for the optimum quality of the products that reach the dinner of every Cuban.



More than 17,000 workers in the country still do not receive economic remuneration through the payment of profits and results, due to the lack of liquidity of the 15 companies mentioned above with losses.