Cuban President Attended Swearing-in Ceremony for New Ambassadors





Havana, Jul 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended the swearing-in ceremony for new Cuban ambassadors who will pay service abroad.



The new ambassadors have the high honor and responsibility to represent the noble and dignified people of Cuba, wrote the head of state in X.



They will raise the voice of the Revolution, of its revolutionary diplomacy, Diaz-Canel stressed.



The ceremony, held at Havana’s Revolution Palace, was attended by members of the Cuban Communist Party Politburo Premier Manuel Marrero, Parliament President Esteban Lazo and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.