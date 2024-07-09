Cuban Authorities Reveal Thwarted Terrorist Attempt Cooked in the US





Havana, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuba’s Interior Ministry authorities revealed on Monday details of plans designed on US territory to perpetrate terrorist actions on the island.



In a television appearance the authorities presented the results of an investigation which allowed to arrest 40-year-old citizen Ardenys Garcia Alvarez, who emigrated illegally to the United States in 2014 and smuggled weapons and munitions by sea.



Garcia Alvarez confessed that he had entered Cuban territory though the northern coast of the western province of Matanzas in December 2023 on an high-speed aquatic vehicle to carry out the operation, funded and organized by terrorist groups settled in South Florida.



According to his statements, the action, which was thwarted by the Cuban Interior Ministry, aimed at recruiting other people to carry out violent acts on Cuban territory.