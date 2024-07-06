Cuban president congratulates UK Prime Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated Keir Starmer on his appointment as UK prime minister.



I reiterate Cuba's willingness to continue expanding its historic relations with the United Kingdom, the president stated on X.



Friday, King Charles III made official the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after a meeting at Buckingham Palace.



Starmer was the winner of Thursday's elections where the Labor Party obtained 412 deputies, against the 121 obtained by the Conservative Party.



Cuba and the United Kingdom celebrated last May the 122nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



In 2023, both nations signed a Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement at the Cuban foreign ministry headquarters, a document that provides a framework for collaboration and further development of bilateral political, economic, social and cultural ties.