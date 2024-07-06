International Congress GESEMAP 2024 concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The 13th edition of the International Congress on Business Management and Public Administration (GESEMAP 2024), will have its closing ceremony today at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, in Havana.



Under the slogan: Public Administration and Business Management creating and innovating for the future, the meeting allowed the exchange of experiences and best practices among managers and public officials, entrepreneurs, professors, university students, consultants and researchers from Cuba and other countries of the world.



Around 300 national and foreign participants enjoyed a wide range of topics, through master lectures, symposiums, panels and a round table, which took place in the Taganana hall and the 1930.



The event, organized by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym), was attended by a Cuban delegation made up of 250 representatives of universities, branch schools and entrepreneurs, mayors, deputy mayors of provincial and municipal governments from all over the country and 50 representatives from Angola, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Spain, Ecuador and Bolivia.