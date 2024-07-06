Cuba's Council of State analyzed several draft laws





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The Council of State analyzed and debated the draft laws on Foreigners, Migration, Citizenship, Administrative Procedure, the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations of the Republic of Cuba, and Transparency and Access to Public Information, prior to their presentation at the upcoming Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, in its 10th Legislature.



The ordinary session was headed by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of this body; with the participation of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic of Cuba; and Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, highlighted the website of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament).



On the day, Lazo Hernandez, also president of the Parliament, highlighted the broad popular participation in the different stages of this process; where experts, academics, specialists, deputies and population in general, have offered their considerations on the proposals.



The draft law on Foreigners aims to regulate the care, protection, identification and legal documentation of foreigners visiting or residing in the country, as well as the process of social insertion of residents, while the draft law on Migration seeks to regulate the Cuban migratory process, under a systemic conception of development, aimed at achieving a regular, orderly and safe migration.



The proposed normative provision on Citizenship aims to develop the current constitutional postulates in this matter, to guarantee the political will to strengthen in the legislative order the relationship between the Cuban State and its citizens, to incorporate the experiences that the practical application of the current legislation suggests, as well as to evaluate those aspects of comparative law that contribute to its updating.



The Administrative Procedure Bill seeks to establish the administrative procedure that rules, in general, the administrative activity of the subjects included in the scope of application of this law.



Oscar Silvera Martinez, Minister of Justice, said that the draft law on the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations of the Republic of Cuba seeks to regulate the organization and operation of this important system, as a mechanism for updating the existing regulations in order to implement the experiences achieved and to generate a standard of harmony in the national legal system.



Finally, the draft law on Transparency and Access to Public Information seeks to regulate transparency and the right of access to public information, as well as to establish the obligations to be fulfilled by those responsible.



These bills guarantee more rights and guarantees, according to the text, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and other laws in force, and have been enriched in the legislative process itself through the criteria and contributions of the deputies and popular participation.



The texts of each of these proposals, and the e-mail address provided, are published on the website of the National Assembly, with the purpose of promoting citizen participation in the legislative process and contributing to the legal culture of the population.