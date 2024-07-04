All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
06
July Saturday

Hurricane Beryl roars through the western Caribbean



 HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No.10 that during the night and early morning, Hurricane Beryl has kept moving west-northwest at 31 kph through waters south of eastern Cuba.

Beryl has weakened in the last few hours to become a Category 3 hurricane, and its center was some 80 km south of Grand Cayman Island with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph and stronger gusts and a minimum pressure of 968 hPa.

Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Beryl will maintain a similar, slower course and bring moderate rains to central and western Cuba.

The next warning for this system will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today.

