Cuba ratifies support to countries hit by Hurricane Beryl





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) In a post on X, Political Bureau member and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reasserted Cuba’s solidarity toward the Caribbean nations battered by Hurricane Beryl, as it passed through the Caribbean Sea and assured that the country is in permanent contact with its aid workers and diplomats in the region.



On his end, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also ratified that they can count on the island’s support in the wake of the powerful weather event, which smashed Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.



In statements to the press, Dr. Michel Cabrera, director of Cuba's Central Unit for Medical Collaboration, stressed that his entity has been in constant communication with the Cuban health professionals deployed to those countries and has confirmed that they are safe and in good health.