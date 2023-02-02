New Turkish Power ship Arrives in Havana





Havana, Feb 1 (ACN) A new Turkish floating power plant arrived in Havana to join others currently supporting the Cuban power generation system.



The plant, belonging to the Turkish group Karadeniz Powership, can generate some 240 Megawatts, according to the Cuban Energy and Mines Ministry.



These floating plants are ready to start generating power in a short period of time, according to Karadeniz Powership website.



Cuba is implementing a program to recover its national power generation system, which incudes increasing the capacity of thermos-electric plants.





