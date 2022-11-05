Cuban Workers Movement Plays Crucial Role in the Country’s Political Life







Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) The Cuban workers’ movement plays a special role in current political processes said Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo of Cuba’s Communist Party and Organizational Secretary of the Party’s Central Committee.



During an update session for municipal secretaries of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation in Havana, the Communist leader addressed the challenges and tasks facing the Cuban workers unions in waging the economic battle to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



Morales stressed the need to reinforce the preparation of union leaders because, he said, the destiny of Cuba is currently being decided in every labor collective. He considered it necessary to set up unions in the private sector, while the fight against corruption and illegal acts must take place in any area belonging to the state or the private sectors.



The top leadership of the nation trusts the capacity of union leaders to set up priorities, raise the morale of the workers to overcome difficulties and shortages, he said.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation, Ulises Guilarte, described the workers leaders as a major force of the Communist Party and the socialist projet of Cuba in building a fairer nation for all.