Cuba Reports over 7 thousand car accidents in Nine Months





Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) Some seven thousand 302 car accidents occurred in Cuba between January and September this year alone and although it translates into a light decrease compared to previous periods, there is still a long way to go in order to raise necessary awareness about the risk of accidents.



In the nin-month period, some 507 persons died in the car accidents while over 5.4 were injured according to Colonel Roberto Rodriguez, from the General Direction of the Cuban Police.



Speaking to reporters in Havana, the officer warned that the car accidents are due to repeated actions including disregarding attention while driving, excess of speed and disregarding the rights on the road and signs. Most accidents usually occur in daylight in urban areas, he said.



The Colonel explained that Cuba pursues a reduction by 50 percent of car accidents by the year 2030 by including traffic education in all education levels.