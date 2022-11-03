The US blockade is brutal, says Cuban President





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Our truth may sound harsh, but the blockade is immeasurably harsher, it is brutal, said the Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel this Thursday.



On his way to the municipality of Guane, as part of his eighth visit to the province of Pinar del Río, the President listened to the speech made by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he presented the resolution on the impacts caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade on the people of the island.

He spoke loud and clear before the world, Diaz-Canel said.



"On my way to Guane, in the western end of the country, I listened to Foreign Minister @BrunoRguezP. He spoke loud and clear before the world. Our truth may sound harsh. But the #Blockade is immeasurably harsher. It's brutal #BetterWithoutBlockade."



This Thursday the international community once again endorsed for the thirtieth time the Cuban resolution "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba" with a positive result of 185 votes in favor, two against (United States and Israel) and two abstentions (Brazil and Ukraine).