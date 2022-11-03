Cuban Foreign Minister highlights worldwide support against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez highlighted the international community's call for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (U.S.) against Cuba more than 60 years ago.



On Twitter, the Foreign Minister stated that once again it was confirmed that the U.S. is isolated for maintaining that cruel policy that violates International Law.



"The international community confirms, once again and eloquently, the almost unanimous demand for an end to the blockade and the isolation suffered by the US for a cruel policy that violates International Law. #BetterWithoutBlockade".



During Cuba's intervention at the United Nations, Rodríguez Parrilla declared that, for the last 30 years thew international community has demanded an end to the blockade, typified as an act of genocide and which has the effect "of a permanent pandemic, of a constant hurricane" and receives universal rejection.



On Thursday the world supported the vote against the blockade with 185 votes in favor, two against (United States and Israel) and two abstentions (Brazil and Ukraine).