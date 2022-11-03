Most of the world voted against US blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Most of the countries of the world once again endorsed the Cuban resolution "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba" with a positive result of 185 votes in favor, two against (United States and Israel) and two abstentions (Brazil and Ukraine).



After the intervention of Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the majority of the delegations present gave their support to the request to end this unilateral policy.