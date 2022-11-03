Díaz-Canel: the world will once again condemn the criminal siege of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez pointed out his certainty that the world will once again condemn the U.S. blockade of Cuba in today’s vote on a draft resolution submitted to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) about the need to put an end to Washington's unilateral policy, which has steadily been rejected by the majority of the Member States since it was first filed in 1992.



As part of the Wednesday debate on this issue, representatives of organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Community of Caribbean States and the African Union voiced their opposition to the blockade.



Likewise, the People's Republic of China stressed that the U.S. siege, intended to undermine the Cuban people's right to survive and develop, must be lifted at once.



Díaz-Canel praised the speeches against the blockade delivered at the United Nations and remarked that such expressions of solidarity with Cuba reveal that the United States is isolated in its purposes.