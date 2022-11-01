Tropical Storm Lisa strengthens in the Caribbean Sea, no danger to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology reported on Monday that tropical storm Lisa is strengthening in the central Caribbean Sea, but it will not affect Cuba.



According to the press release, during the afternoon Lisa continued to gain in organization and intensity, reaching maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km / h), with higher gusts and its central pressure is 1002 hectopascal.



The system maintains its westerly course at a speed of 22 km/h.



At six o'clock in the afternoon, its center was estimated at 15.5 degrees north latitude and 78.6 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 515 kilometers southeast of Grand Cayman, in the central Caribbean Sea.



During the following 12 to 24 hours it would continue with a similar course and speed of translation, and could continue to strengthen in the coming days, as it approaches Belize, where it should arrive on Wednesday.