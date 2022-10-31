Cuba and Argentina to hold round of migration talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) The first Round of Talks on Migratory Issues between Cuba and Argentina will take place today in Buenos Aires, Cuban foreign ministry announced.



According to the statement, the meeting is aimed at analyzing possible joint actions to discourage illegal acts associated with irregular migration, in order to ensure a safe, regular and orderly migratory flow.



The Cuban delegation will be headed by Ernesto Soberon Guzman, general director of consular affairs and attention to Cubans living abroad of the foreign ministry, while the Argentinean delegation will be headed by Ana Laura Cachaza, general director of consular affairs of the foreign ministry.