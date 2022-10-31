Harmful impact of U.S. blockade on the Cuban energy sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Between August 2021 and February 2022 alone, the U.S. government’s systematic harassment of Cuba caused damages to the energy and mining sector amounting to USD 185,533,055—nearly 50 million more than in the first six months of the previous year, according to Cuba’s Report on Resolution 70/5 of the United Nations General Assembly, entitled Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.



These figures, however, fail to reveal this Cuba policy’s true impact on the country's energy stability, marked by the shortage of fuel, spare parts and other resources as those still willing to trade with the Island have increased their prices due to the risks involved.



For instance, the German firm Brüel Kjaer Vibro GmbH, a supplier of technology for the thermal turbines of Cuban power grid, is refusing to enter any new contracts with the Island’s enterprises unless they pay in advance, not to mention that its bank recommended the company not to operate in Cuba due to the application of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), recently gave Cuban and foreign journalists in Havana a detailed update on the effects of the U.S. blockade, in place for more than 60 years and intensified to the point of exhaustion. On November 2 and 3, MINREX also announced, Cuba will present to the United Nations General Assembly, for the 30th time, the resolution on the need to put an end to this U.S. policy.