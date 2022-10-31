Díaz-Canel reasserts Cuba’s profound humanism





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz- Canel Bermúdez reiterated his country’s highly humanist essence and solidarity with brotherly peoples as he thanked the participants in the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties held in Havana.



"Here we are, dreaming and doing and, above all, trying to make the impossible possible (…) doing what the enemies of socialism and therefore of human progress said it was impossible ever since the ideas of Marx and Engels and the Communist Manifesto appeared to mobilize the exploited and terrify the exploiters," said the Head of State to 145 delegates from 60 countries. “Rather than based on manuals, the certainty that a better world is possible has been confirmed along the road of socialist construction and in each party that embraces our ideals in the tireless struggle for human emancipation and social justice (…) despite the tragic demise of the USSR and socialism in Europe and the ferocious anti-communist campaigns that the powers of transnational capitalism have turned into dogma through powerful media of global reach".



He also referred in his closing remarks to the blockade of Cuba and stated his gratitude to all those who trusted the Communist Party of Cuba to organize the 22nd Meeting, as well as to the need to arrange collective efforts based on Marxism as science.