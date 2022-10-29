Cuba calls for unity to face challenges





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) It is vital to establish a framework for collective action that strengthens unity in order to face the challenges that arise in our struggles, said Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.



Morales Ojeda pronounced Friday the opening speech of the 12th International Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties (EIPCO by its Spanish acronym) at the Havana Convention Center, where he asked: What unites us all: communists, socialists, revolutionaries and workers?



We are united by anti-imperialism, which summarizes our common determination to conquer a world of peace and greater social justice, to promote the development and prosperity of all nations, to achieve the well-being and happiness of our people, and to achieve respect for the conservation of the environment, he explained.



He also warned, however, that these noble aspirations could become chimeras if we do not work with effort and unity.



The party leader considered that the wars of imperialist domination, led by the United States for years, and the irresponsible actions and threatening expansion of NATO are not the only factors currently disturbing world peace and development.



They also include the proliferation of fascism, xenophobia and hate speech, scourges that are increasingly haunting many of our societies and territories.



Health problems are even more global and lethal; in short, differences, social injustices and misery are globalized, he said.



Morales Ojeda suggested that the current edition of EIPCO, which will conclude tomorrow, is a propitious framework to outline the strategies and actions that will lead to this path, although it is known that it will not be easy.



He warned about the existence of another war that is as hard, complex and dangerous as the conventional one, because it is developing at the level of ideas and consciousness of the nations.



The Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba indicated that in the midst of that tight U.S. blockade, and when the pandemic began to strike, Cuba sent 58 brigades of doctors and health personnel to 42 countries and territories, some of them European, to help face it.



For Morales Ojeda, strengthening the unity of the international communist and workers' movement is an unavoidable goal of the current EIPCO, even more so when imperialism, in a revival of McCarthyism, launches itself with fury against everything that is defined as communist, socialist or simply progressive.

Under this premise, we hope that this event will be effective in its debates and projections, but above all that it will contribute to the struggles of our Parties and people, he reiterated.