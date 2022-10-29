Forum of communist and workers' parties kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (EIPCO by its Spanish acronym) will be opened today at the Havana Convention Center with the presence of representatives of a significant number of countries, political forces and delegations headed by their first secretaries.



Cuba is hosting for the first time a forum of this kind and the decision to hold it in Havana was made by the EIPCO Working Group for the Latin American and Caribbean region, which met last March 5 in Lisbon, Portugal, to which the Communist Party of Cuba has belonged since its second edition. .



According to the Organizing Committee of the forum in Havana, its main objective is to create a space for reflection, exchange and collaboration; for the coordination of common positions and actions; and for international solidarity with the cause of struggle of the workers and people facing imperialist aggression.



In addition, to promote solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, against U.S. persecution, the rejection of the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and the media and subversive campaigns of the enemies.



Also, to conceive a space that contributes to the unity, exchange and cooperation among the communist parties of the world, to confront the imperialist offensive and the growing threats to international peace and stability.



A Final Declaration and a Plan of Action will be adopted, aimed at strengthening unity in the face of the current complex challenges along with the social and popular movements of the left, and solidarity with the historical causes of struggle of the peoples, such as Palestine, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic and Puerto Rico.