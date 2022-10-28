Diaz-Canel calls to fight against illegalities and in favor of the people





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, called on the Council of Ministers meeting held on Wednesday at the Palace of the Revolution to develop "a confrontation against illegals, rogues, lumpens, lazy and corrupt, in favor of our people and for the tranquility and honest development of our society" .



After Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz presented to the highest governing body of the island a comprehensive document with general directives aimed at preventing and confronting crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline, the head of state defined that "neither the Party nor the Government can be on the sidelines of the problems that are happening in society, therefore, we cannot be contemplative and we cannot be immobile in our actions in the face of extremely complex scenarios".



In a shirt off his back analysis of the illegalities, theft and abusive prices imposed on the population without any economic basis, Diaz-Canel stressed that "what we cannot allow is that those who do not work, do not contribute and are in illegality, earn more and have more possibilities to live than those who really contribute; there we are upside down, we are breaking the concepts of Socialism".



It has been demonstrated that many crimes, illegalities and manifestations of corruption exist because there are causes that favor them, "they occur within the sight of the Party's core, of the administrative institutions and of the leadership councils, which have not always had a control of the management and resources to avoid all these anomalies", the president pointed out.



We have to turn this situation over, he emphasized, we cannot let the problem continue growing at a social level, and for that we need a leading role of the Party cores, of the militancy, of the Government institutions, of the administrative entities, of the mass organizations and of the bodies of the People's Power. Nobody has a political system like ours that can coherently face these manifestations, the head of state affirmed.



With organization we favor the people, with organization we defend better the Revolution, with organization we seek stability, said Diaz-Canel. "We do not want there to be less, on the contrary, we want order so that everything is distributed in a better way and above all legally, without allowing space for rascality and abuse."



A social elite has been created within which an illegal and corrupt mercantile exchange takes place, with a submerged and illegal economy. And is that Socialism, is that what we want? Is that what causes development? No, it is not. Our concept has to be economic growth with social development, he added.



Diaz-Canel commented on several issues in which there must also be more rigor, as is the case of tax collection. "Those who earn more have to contribute more to those who have less: that is Socialism. Here taxes are not charged so that the richest are richer and the poorest have less, here taxes are charged so that those who have more give up a part and those who have less are better off." We are not defending this essential principle well, the president continued.



Likewise, he referred to the attention to people in vulnerable situations, to define well who are in that condition. A person who can work and is not doing so is not vulnerable. The first aid cannot be welfare, we have to provide them with a job so that they can improve their living conditions. These things, he affirmed, we have to change now.



All these elements have to be fixed, little by little, with conviction, explanation, argumentation, with adequate government policies and public policies, because otherwise, society becomes disorderly and we do not make the progress we need.



To support this task, the member of the Political Bureau and prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, presented a comprehensive and detailed plan, which contains more than 40 general directives aimed at a greater confrontation of crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline.



According to Marrero Cruz, they include, among other aspects, a control system for the new economic actors; the design of the study of people with marginal behaviors and the characterization of the population apt to work that is not linked to study and work; as well as the implementation, as from the next school year, of the options for the differentiated insertion in the educational levels of adolescents and young people in conditions of greater economic and social vulnerability.



It talks about prioritizing and systematizing from the municipality the confrontation of illegal conducts in the commercialization of products and services, and irrational and abusive prices. It is about confronting price violations with full rigor, Marrero Cruz pointed out.



The Premier specified that the measures will have a permanent control system and will be checked, for example, during governmental visits to the provinces, and all levels will report on their compliance.