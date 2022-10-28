Cuba and Uruguay hold 3rd Migration Round





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The 3rd Round of Talks on Migratory Issues between the Republic of Cuba and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay will be held today in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay.



Cuban foreign ministry website reported that during the meeting both delegations will evaluate the implementation of joint actions in order to avoid illegal acts associated with irregular migration and guarantee a safe, regular and orderly migratory flow.



The Cuban delegation will be headed by Ernesto Soberon Guzman, general director of consular affairs and attention to Cubans living abroad, and the Uruguayan delegation will be headed by Cecilia Otegui, deputy general director of consular affairs and liaison of the foreign affairs ministry.