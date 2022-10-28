Nicaragua and Cuba to further Expand Bilateral Relations





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada ratified on Thursday their government’s willingness to keep deepening bilateral friendly, solidarity and cooperation relations.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official said his encounter with the Nicaraguan counterpart was marked by fraternity. They both met in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires where they took part at the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.