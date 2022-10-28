Delegates to Communist and Workers Parties Meeting Visit Fidel Castro Center





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Delegates to the 22nd Encounter of Communist and Worker Parties taking place in Havana till Saturday October 29 visited the Fidel Castro Center in Havana.



The visitors admired museum objects and interactive technologies linked to the life and work of the Cuban Revolution leader.



Center director Rene Gonzalez briefed the visitors about the museum and its goal to promote the study and research on the thinking of Fidel through virtual visits, webpages, social media and other initiatives.



Guillermo Reherman, from Uruguay’s Communist Party said that the meeting there are attending aims at considering issues of common interest for the political and worker organizations and reaching accords to implement concrete actions.



No doubt that a major reason for the Communist and worker parties in Cuba is expressing solidarity to all brothers and sisters from around the world in their struggle against the imperialist offensive.



For Elia Karlsoon, from Finland’s Communist Youth, visiting the Fidel Castro Center was feeling the presence of Fidel and the significance of his personality beyond the borders of a country and the time he lived in.



The Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties was born in Greece in 1998 as an organization to coordinate common plans of action in an uncertain scenario for the international leftist movement following the fall of the socialist camp and the disintegration of the Soviet Union.