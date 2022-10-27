Japanese ambassador visits central Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) With the aim of extending cooperation agreements between Cuba and Japan, mainly in the area of food production, His Excellency Kenji Hirata, Japan’s ambassador to Cuba, paid a visit to the province of Villa Clara to launch a new project, the fifth on a list that already includes two in the field of health care and two in agriculture.



Mr. Hirata remarked that this province has also received Japanese medical equipment as part of a plan to keep strengthening his country’s support based on its bonds of sympathy and respect for the Cuban people and as an opportunity to check the social impact of Japan’s donations.

Provincial governor Alberto López Díaz pointed out that each project represents a great contribution to the local communities in terms of job creation and improved quality of life, for which he thanked the Japanese people and government for their support in this and other moments, especially in the aftermath of destructive weather events.