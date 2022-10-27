Bruno Rodriguez attended CELAC Foreign Ministers' Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla attended the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Argentina, in which he called for a coherent approach to regional problems such as the growing levels of poverty, food insecurity, economic slowdown and increasing indebtedness.



CELAC also stated its opposition to the use of unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law, including the arbitrary inclusion of Cuba in the U.S. State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Rodríguez Parrilla also advocated strengthening CELAC as a regional interlocutor and gave assurances that Cuba will keep fighting tirelessly for the genuine integration of Our America, based on the provisions of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.