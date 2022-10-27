MEP highlights Cuban people’s heroism and solidarity





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Manuel (Manu) Pineda Marin, Member of the European Parliament, acknowledged the Cuban people’s heroism during revolutionary struggle and their solidarity following the passage of Hurricane Ian.



During a visit to the Mausoleum of the Martyrs of this province, Pineda Marín said to be honored to pay tribute to the local combatants who gave their lives for the freedom of their homeland and described the Cuban Revolution as a process that moves forward despite the criminal 60-plus-year-old U.S. blockade.



He also praised the government’s efforts to compensate those who lost everything to the weather event and the widespread sense of community, fraternity and solidarity among the Cubans.



As secretary of International Relations of the Communist Party of Spain, he will attend the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties to be held in Havana on October 27 to 29 and which he hopes will issue a resolution and an action plan to strengthen unity against the advance of fascism.