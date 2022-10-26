Cuba at CELAC Regional Ministerial Meeting





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez is participating at the ministerial meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), taking place Wednesday in Argentina, current pro-tempore chair of the regional organization.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said considered his participation at the meeting an opportunity to debate issues of regional interest and keep strengthening CELAC as a political coordination and integration mechanism.



“We ratify Cuba’s commitment to unity within diversity in the face of huge common challenges,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.



The ministerial meeting of all 33 countries making up the organization will take place at the San Martin Palace, host of the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.



CELAC was set up on February 23rd, 2010 as a inter-government mechanism promoting regional integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean countries.