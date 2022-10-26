Communist and Workers of the World Trust in Cuba





Havana, Oct 25 (ACN) The fact that Cuba was appointed the venue of the 22nd International Encounter of Communist and Workers’ Parties is an expression of trust by all 117 organizations attending the event, said Angel Arzuaga, deputy chief and coordinator of the International Relations Department at Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee.



It’s a gesture of trust with the Cuban Revolution, with the people and the party, said Arzuaga ahead of the Encounter to take place October 27-29 at Havana’s Conventions Center.



In appointing Cuba venue of the event, the working group gathered in Lisbon, considered the sanitary conditions and the results of Cuba in facing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and the significance of the Cuban Revolution as guide of the people in struggle.



Arzuaga addressed the challenges facing leftist forces amidst the complex international scenario, marked by the advancement of the imperialistic offensive in its highest development stage, the crisis of the environment, health and peace.



In the case of Cuba, the main struggle is the demand for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the additional 243 sanctions imposed by the former Donald Trump administration, still in force under Joe Biden.



Arzuaga said that also significant is the struggle for the withdrawal of the island from the US list of countries sponsors of international terrorism, and dismount the ferocious media campaign that insisting in portraying Cuba as a failed state.



The forum expects to be attended by delegates from 65 countries, 82 political forces and 31 delegations headed by their first secretaries.