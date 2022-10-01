Major Cuban thermoelectric power plants synchronized to the national system





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) With the initial generation of 30 Megawatts (Mw), block 5 of the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym)) in Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba) synchronized to the National Electro-energetic System (SEN).



Raymundo Gonzalez, general director of the renowned RENTE, assured that in the next three hours they should reach 70 Mw, which complies with what was planned for the above-mentioned unit after the general failure of the system on Tuesday, September 27.



At this moment they are working on the start-up of plant 6, scheduled to be synchronized last night with a contribution of between 50 and 55 Mw, he informed.



The engineer pointed out that block 4, out of service due to a breakdown, will come on line on Friday afternoon-evening, after solving the boiler failure, and the calculations point to the incorporation of 50 Mw, much needed loads to restore vitality to the SEN.



According to Gonzalez, in the next few days, the Antonio Maceo CTE, located in the industrial zone of this southeastern territory, will deliver 170 Mw to the country's power generation, thus contributing to improve the availability and distribution of energy in the country.



At the same time, unit 3 of the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes thermoelectric plant, in Cienfuegos province, synchronized on Thursday night, and is generating stably, in a great contribution to the National Energy System.



Each unit of the Cienfuegos thermoelectric plant has a capacity of 158 megawatts, although they are limited due to maintenance problems.