Cuban Students Healthy after Ammonia Leak





Camaguey, Cuba, July 12 (ACN) Twelve students at the Maximo Gomez Education Center in Camaguey were assisted and are in good conditions after an ammonia leak occurred Tuesday morning from the Tinima Beer Brewery near their school.



The director of the Camaguey provincial pediatric hospital, Leonardo Ramirez, told the Cuban News Agency that all emergency protocols were immediately activated to treat the affected persons, particularly those who are allergic. He added that all patients are in good health.



The leak occurred when a security valve leaked a small amount ammonia at the brewery but all actions were taken on time to prevent any impact on the workers and people living in nearby communities, though the school was slightly affected.





