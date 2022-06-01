British ambassador to Cuba visits easternmost region of the country





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) George Hollingbery KCMG, ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Cuba, paid a two-day visit to Guantanamo, during which he learned about and praised the cultural and geographic singularities of the easternmost province of Guantanamo.



In a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the provincial government of the People's Power of Guantanamo, he was welcomed by the vice governor Alis Azahares Torreblanca, who explained to the visitor and his delegation the main socio-economic characteristics of the territory.

In a pleasant dialogue with Alejandro Louit Correa, director of International Relations of the Government in the easternmost province, they were informed about the strategy, plans and projects being worked on to advance in the sustainable development of the region, based on the existing local potentialities and in spite of the difficulties generated by the current energy contingency and the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba.



During his stay, the British ambassador visited Baracoa, the first village founded by the Spaniards on the island, and toured areas of the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, declared a World Heritage Site, where Hollingbery KCMG learned about the care of the rich ecosystem and the management of flora and fauna in the largest biosphere reserve in the insular Caribbean.



Cuba and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland established diplomatic relations on May 20, 1902, which have been maintained until the present day, as recalled a few days ago by the Cuban foreign ministry, after 120 years of uninterrupted ties.



During his stay in the territory, the diplomat was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Janette Hollingbery, the second secretary of the embassy, Elizabeth Pinder, and the person in charge of Public Diplomacy and Communications, Jose Ernesto Gonzalez Mosquera.