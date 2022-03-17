Cuban Lawmakers Meet with Latin American Political Leader





Havana, March 16 (ACN) Cuban lawmakers Liliam Mendoza and Danhiz Diaz held talks on Wednesday with Sebastian Hagobian, president of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean-Juvenile (COPPPAL), who is on an official visit to Cuba.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban Parliament announced the meeting which was held at the seat of the legislative body in Havana. The two parliamentarians explained about the tight legislative agenda developed on the island following the proclamation of the Cuban Constitution in 2019.



They also referred to the draft of the new Cuban Family Code, which is now under the consultation of the people throughout the island; they also tackled other issues of interest. The lawmakers thanked Uruguay’s Frente Amplio party for its stance against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba; meanwhile the COPPPAL delegation reiterated its willingness to further strengthen ties with young Cuban lawmakers.



The organization groups over 30 nations of Latin America and some 70 political parties which pursue the strengthening of the principle of self-determination of the peoples, promoting regional integration, and taking joint actions towards a fairer international economic order and defend respect for human rights.

