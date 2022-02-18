Cuba to present National Food Sovereignty Plan to diplomats and cooperation agencies





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) The Cuban Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Plan (SAN Plan by its Spanish acronym), as a national platform to achieve full food security, will be presented today in Havana to the diplomatic corps, international collaboration agencies and the national and foreign press.



Brazilian intellectual Frei Betto, who as advisor to the Cuban government for the design and implementation of the program, is currently holding meetings with representatives of organizations and territories and giving workshops to specialists and producers, has been invited to the important event.



The SAN Plan, approved by the Council of Ministers on July 22, 2020, defines the guidelines that guide the State for the management of local, sovereign and sustainable food systems, which are based on intersectoral articulation and the participation of all actors involved in the production, processing, marketing and consumption of food, as well as the promotion of a food culture and education to achieve the improvement of the health of the population.



In compliance with the above, the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security (SSAN Law by its Spanish acronym) was included in the Legislative Schedule of the National Assembly of People's Power, with a view to its approval on April.



This draft bill will be the legal basis for the SSAN Plan, and for its preparation a Temporary Working Group was set up, coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture, with the technical and logistical support of the international collaboration project Strengthening Policies for Sustainable Food Security in Cuba (POSAS), of the SAS Cuba Country Program, financed by the European Union and implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).