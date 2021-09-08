Cuban FM highlights progress of anti-COVID-19 vaccination in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today on Twitter the progress of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination process in the country, in which 37.5 % of the population has the complete scheme.



Cuban diplomat stated the process is progressing at a good pace and the combination of productive and organizational capacities will contribute even more to its improvement.



On Monday, at Mesa Redonda TV program, it was learned that Cuba will apply the Abdala vaccine in adults, from this month until October, in the 79 municipalities that still have unimmunized population.



From September 5 to November 5, some 855,939 children and adolescents from 12 to 18 years of age will be immunized with Soberana 02 and from September 15 to November 15, also with Soberana 02, 1,098,817 children from 2 to 11 years of age will be vaccinated.

As of September 4, 14, 672,062 doses of Cuban vaccines had been administered in Cuba.