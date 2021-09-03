All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
WHO-PAHO and Cuban Biotech Executives Hold Working Session



Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) The Representative in Cuba of the World Health Organization and Pan-Am Organization Jose Moya held a working session Thursday with executives of the BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate at the head office of the Cuban entity.

The meeting focused on the process by World Health Organization to accredit the Cuban vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Twitter account of BioCubaFarma.

The WHO process to credit the Cuban vaccines has not yet begun, so no evaluations have been issued by the international entity.

The BioCubaFarma conglomerate said that upcoming talks are on the way about the prequalification process of the Cuban vaccines.

