All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
06
September Monday

Cuban Presidents Meets Pedagogical Students



Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) As part of his most recent meeting with members and circles of Cuban civil society, President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with students of the Havana-based Enrique Jose Varona Pedagogical University.

The Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency posted a message reading that the head of state wanted to listen to the motivations and proposals of the young students.

The meeting with the students follows many other gatherings held by the Cuban president with representative of many sectors of Cuban society.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News