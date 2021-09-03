Cuban Presidents Meets Pedagogical Students





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) As part of his most recent meeting with members and circles of Cuban civil society, President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with students of the Havana-based Enrique Jose Varona Pedagogical University.



The Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency posted a message reading that the head of state wanted to listen to the motivations and proposals of the young students.



The meeting with the students follows many other gatherings held by the Cuban president with representative of many sectors of Cuban society.