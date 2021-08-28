Tropical storm Ida hits Cayo Largo del Sur with winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) Located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and south of the island of Cuba, Cayo Largo del Sur, tourist destination under the jurisdiction of the Isle of Youth, is hit by heavy rains and winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour, associated with tropical storm Ida, the ninth storm of the current hurricane season.



Lazaro Guzman, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), told the Cuban News Agency via whatsaap that in that sun and beach destination all the measures corresponding to the cyclonic alarm phase were adopted, as established by the Civil Defense in the disaster risk reduction plans.



Vessels and transportation are well protected in the established points and when the informative phase was decreed, all means and equipment in the rooms of the hotel area as well as in the residential area of the workers were protected.



Cayo Largo del Sur is located 135 kilometers from Nueva Gerona, 125 kilometers from Cienfuegos province, and 177 kilometers from Havana and Varadero, respectively.