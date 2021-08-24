Diaz-Canel held telephone conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, held a telephone conversation with Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



In a message posted on Twitter, Diaz-Canel said he expressed his gratitude for Vietnam's donation of 12,000 tons of rice.



He also ratified the excellent state of political ties and the willingness to continue strengthening cooperation in confronting the COVID-19.



At the end of July, Vietnam donated to Cuba 12, 000 tons of rice as an aid in facing the food difficulties derived from the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by the United States and the pandemic.



Of that volume, 10, 000 tons were donated by the Communist Party, the State and the Vietnamese people, while the remaining 2,000 were supplied by the Committee of the political organization in Hanoi.