Diaz-Canel visited neighborhood in Havana affected by riots of July 11





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, visited this morning the Havana neighborhood of La Guinera, located in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, the Presidency reported on Twitter.



Several state entities along with the population of that locality carry out improvement actions in areas of great social impact in the community.



The Cuban leader affirmed today that the inhabitants of La Guinera are demonstrating that this is a humble, hardworking and revolutionary neighborhood.



"They wanted to steal our neighborhood", he told the people of La Guinera, who are demonstrating with their participation in the transformations and their enthusiasm that they are a revolutionary neighborhood.



The president was referring to the riots that took place last July 11 in that town in the Havana municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, instigated and organized from the United States by counterrevolutionary elements.