Cuba Wages its own Battle for Life





Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday that Cuba uses innovation to wage a battle for life in facing the coronavirus causing COVID-19.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that under the pandemic, Cuba’s efforts to purchase lung ventilators were thwarted by the restrictions of the US economic blockade of the island. Such restrictions led foreign companies in the sector to break commercial relations with Cuba, he said.



As part of his Tweet, the Cuban minister uploaded a video proving how Cuban scientists resort to innovation to counter the effect of the US cruel policy.



In the Video, the director of the Cuban Center of Neurological Sciences Mitchel Valdes said that in the face of US sanctions imposed by the former Donald Trump administration, Cuba had no other choice than developing its own lung ventilators, and such production has increased with the growing number of COVID-19 cases on the island.