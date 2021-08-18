UNEAC strives to keep its 9th Congress alive





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) The Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC) will reach its 60th anniversary in the midst of the pandemic with the commitment to keep its 9th Congress alive, José Manuel Espino, leader of the organization in the province of Matanzas, told ACN.



“Our president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez made an appeal to not let the Congress die and, in spite of the difficulties that telework involve, we have managed to fulfill many of our agreements and keep seeking solutions to the our problems as we try to preserve the best of national culture,” Espino assured. “UNEAC has managed to rely more on talented creators and artists who come up with significant and innovative social projects that have an impact on their communities.”



Among these projects are De Balcón a Balcón, an idea of the actress Miriam Muñoz to make the artists’ voices heard where they live and contributes to the qualification of young talents.



UNEAC will celebrate its six decades of life in a gala scheduled for Saturday at the Sauto Theater—one of Cuba’s National Monuments—by invitation only due to the epidemiological situation in the province.



According to http://www.uneac.org.cu/quienes-somos/, UNEAC was established on August 22, 1961 as a social organization for cultural and artistic purposes that brings together Cuban writers and artists. Membership is voluntary and based on the principle of selectivity.