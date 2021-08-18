Cuban Parliamentarians Deeply Involved in the Fight against COVID-19





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) Lawmakers from the Cuban Parliament Permanent Working Commissions and Havana’s top Provincial Government officials considered experiences and actions to jointly strengthen the prevention and fight on COVID-19 in the city capital and in the rest of the country.



The National Assembly also prioritizes social work in neighborhoods and vulnerable communities, reads a note posted on the Parliament’s website.



The meeting was presided over by Parliament secretary Homero Acosta and by Havana’s governor Reinaldo Zapata and Vice-governor Yanet Hernandez, along several lawmakers.



Parliament president Esteban Lazo has asked lawmakers to reinforce direct contact with the people at local communities, said secretary Acosta. “Just like in previous occasions under the pandemic, we will keep supporting prevention work and the fight against COVID-19, along with the development of social work in different localities; the actions we undertake in the capital city will allow us to use the best lessons in other Cuban territories, said the Parliament’s secretary.



The meeting also focus on the need to deeply address the concerns issued by the people, who must be given more information on every action or measure taken in the territory.