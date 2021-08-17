Cuban Foreign Minister Highlights Biotech Industry Role





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the efforts and role of the island’s biotech sector to guarantee the necessary doses of the locally developed vaccines against COVID-19 to immunize all the people.



The Cuban biotech industry will guarantee all the necessary vaccines between August and September to complete the immunization program, said the Minister on his Twitter account.



Minister Rodriguez said that some 112 million 632 thousand 638 doses have so far been administered while over three million Cubans are already immunized against the pandemic.



Cuba keeps vaccinating its people as over four million citizens have received at least one dose of the locally developed vaccines up to August 14, the minister recalled and added that a second dose has already been administered to over three million 700 thousand persons.