Díaz-Canel meets with local authorities and leaders of Old Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez presided today in this city an exchange with local authorities and leaders on community projects.

Through another message, President Díaz-Canel noted that this meeting is being held on the eve of the 95th birthday of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, who was an eternal promoter of social work in the communities.

It is also expected to make the progress of various projects better known.

