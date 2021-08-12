Díaz-Canel meets with local authorities and leaders of Old Havana

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez presided today in this city an exchange with local authorities and leaders on community projects.
Through another message, President Díaz-Canel noted that this meeting is being held on the eve of the 95th birthday of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, who was an eternal promoter of social work in the communities.
It is also expected to make the progress of various projects better known.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio