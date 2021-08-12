Tropical Depression Fred on the sea again after drenching Hispaniola





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports in its tropical cyclone warning No. 6 that during the early morning the tropical depression Fred keeps weakening but remains intense with maximum sustained winds under 55 km/h, gusty winds and a minimum pressure of 1010 hPa. It is tracking at 26 km/h on a west-northwesterly course.



At 6:00 a.m. Fred's central region was estimated at 20.3 degrees north latitude and 73.7 degrees west longitude, placing it 50 km east-northeast of Punta de Maisí, Cuba’s easternmost tip.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Fred will continue tracking on a similar course, if at a slower speed, to track today along the sea near the northern coast of the eastern provinces. Little change in its intensity is expected today, but some strengthening is possible beginning Friday.



Fred’s expected course will produce cloudy skies and heavy rains in eastern, as well as gusty winds between 40 and 60 km/h during thunderstorms. There will be storm surges in low-lying areas along the northern eastern coastline.



The next tropical cyclone warning will be issued at 9:00 a.m. today.