Days of jubilation and reaffirmation for Cuba and its youth





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Harsh though it may be, the combined lashing of two lethal viruses, namely COVID-19 and the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, will not prevent Cuba from celebrating International Youth Day today.



“They will not be able to block our joy, nor silence our voices in defense of truth and reason, nor take away our dreams, nor diminish our desire to do, setting our hearts on our beloved homeland,” Lisara Corona Oliveros, second secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, told ACN.



“While for millions around the world every August 12 becomes a tribune and a trench to claim for rights denied to them, Cuban youth has, in the midst of this global nightmare that has put on hold so many projects and despite the daily hardships, problems, shortages and obstacles, a universe of achievements to defend and countless reasons to celebrate,” she said.



“We will honor the justice conquered and shared by the Revolution, this huge work that we have the sacred duty to preserve, improve, and defend at any price. We will ratify our commitment to the past, the present and the future of Cuba and of that great homeland of all that is Humanity,” she added.



She described the date—established in 1999 by the UN General Assembly—as a day of jubilation, reflection, acknowledgment, reaffirmation and fight, especially because it’s the eve of August 13.



“Both days will be as united in real life as they are in the calendar in a celebration that we dedicate from the heart, with infinite love and gratitude, to our Fidel, the eternal young rebel and Commander in Chief of all the battles of this heroic people, on the 95th anniversary of his birth,” Corona Oliveros stressed.



The day’s extensive program includes mobilizations, blood donations, online concerts and the recognition of young people and workers’ collectives who have played an outstanding role in top-priority tasks, as well as online book launchings, panels, and the awarding of prizes to the winners of the annual photography contest Youth behind the lens, organized by the Center for Youth Studies, whose theme this year was Youth in Revolution for artistic creation.



“The Movimiento Juvenil Martiano will contribute to the celebration with excellent proposals, such as the planting of a cedar tree in each province and the 95 steps and 60 footprints, related to the years that separate us from such transcendental events as the proclamation of the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution, the Bay of Pigs victory, the Literacy Campaign, and the ever-current Words to the intellectuals,” Corona Oliveros pointed out.